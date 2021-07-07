AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,542.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,549.29. The stock had a trading volume of 156,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,946. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,453.84. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,554.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.