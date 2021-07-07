Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

