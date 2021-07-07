Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €52.65 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 38.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG traded up €4.04 ($4.75) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €85.96 ($101.13). 789,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.