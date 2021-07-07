Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post $405.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.91 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 710,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

