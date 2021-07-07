Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives $7.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,021. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

