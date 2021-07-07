Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,089. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.