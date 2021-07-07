Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,502. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

