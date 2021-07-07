AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 39,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.