Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,108 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

LON:ENT traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,807.50 ($23.62). 1,205,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,708.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

