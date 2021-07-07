Real Estate Investors’ (RLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

RLE traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 39.19 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39. Real Estate Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.70 ($0.56). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.90. The company has a market cap of £70.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

