Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by 143.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CMCL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

