Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.67.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $119.80. 140,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 158.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after purchasing an additional 117,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.