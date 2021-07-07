ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $32.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 924,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,114. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.21.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

