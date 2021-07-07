RioDeFi One Day Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,013,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

