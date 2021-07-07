Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $157.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.40 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $630.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $687.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter.

PEB traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 1,027,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,637. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

