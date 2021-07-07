Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post sales of $174.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.12 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 128,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

