Cryptonovae Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $108,786.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $108,786.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00050085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00132792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00165535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,513.70 or 0.99988097 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.49 or 0.00974833 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,700,999 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

