Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00281245 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00037164 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSPECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.