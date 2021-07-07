Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.13). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 100,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,467. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.