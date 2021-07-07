Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 71.40 ($0.93). The company had a trading volume of 208,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,278. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.36.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.