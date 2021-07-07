Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CZMWY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.65. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.71. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

