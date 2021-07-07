Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $211.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.98.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,657. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.71.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

