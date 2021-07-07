Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Limoneira posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock worth $136,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 212,733 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

