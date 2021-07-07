Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Fortress Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 14,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.49. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

