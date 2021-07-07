Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Buy”

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,652. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.