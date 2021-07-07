American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

AFIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 36,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

