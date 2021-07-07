American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
