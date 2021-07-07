Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get Ambev alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

ABEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,112,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambev (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.