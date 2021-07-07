Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) PT at $62.14

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 129,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,715. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after buying an additional 445,114 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.