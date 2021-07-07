Analysts Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Target Price at $26.88

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,677,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,513,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,824,000. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

ALDX traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 30,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.73. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

