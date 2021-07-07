CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $10.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

CTMX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 39,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,746. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after buying an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after buying an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

