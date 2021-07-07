Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Insider Sells $39,269,280.00 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.