Sylvie Gregoire Sells 5,000 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.44. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

