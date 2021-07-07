EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EVgo stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 33,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,202. EVgo has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

