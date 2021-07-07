EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
EVgo stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 33,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,202. EVgo has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.34.
EVgo Company Profile
