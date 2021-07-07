International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 600,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

