JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARGGY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,145. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

