BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.80

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.35 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDRBF. Citigroup raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

OTCMKTS BDRBF remained flat at $$1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

