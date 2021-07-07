Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

