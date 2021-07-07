Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

SCBFY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 4,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,868. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.89.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

