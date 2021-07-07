South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.98 Million

Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post sales of $271.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.10 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $259.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.
In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 17,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,647. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.