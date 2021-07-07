South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.98 Million

Analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post sales of $271.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.10 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $259.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 17,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,647. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

