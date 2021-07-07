SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $8.90 on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 129,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.21.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

