Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €63.66 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching €58.34 ($68.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,025 shares. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.43.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

