Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) PT at $20.53

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 982,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,335,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.