Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $13,460.00

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £134.60 ($175.86) and last traded at £134.60 ($175.86), with a volume of 703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £127.50 ($166.58).

The company has a current ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £121.09. The stock has a market cap of £540.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 225 ($2.94) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

