Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $163,611,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,253. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

