Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 3.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

