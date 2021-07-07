Brokerages Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target at $22.50

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ICAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iCAD by 29.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,983 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 36.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in iCAD by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 217,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 638.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 95,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

