Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report sales of $60.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $242.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in TechTarget by 134.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.32. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,438. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

