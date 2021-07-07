Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sally Beauty reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

SBH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185,945 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sally Beauty by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

