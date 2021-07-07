Bitcoin SV Price Tops $143.88 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $143.88 or 0.00415768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $592.43 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,605.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.82 or 0.01502121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00086861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,780,639 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

