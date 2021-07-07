CloakCoin (CLOAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $24,082.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00037527 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,665,105 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

