Anyswap (ANY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $360,780.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $36.61 million and approximately $360,780.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00005656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00050448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00133674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00166036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,745.69 or 1.00045695 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.50 or 0.00980415 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.